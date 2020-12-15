FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear opened his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday with an announcement of a new joint venture between two international manufacturing companies that will bring 37 well-paying jobs to Murray, Kentucky.
German manufacturing company iwis has had a facility in Murray since 2015, which was the company’s first U.S. operation for production of timing drive systems for engines.
Beshear said iwis is partnering with Daido Corp. — the American subsidiary of Japanese company Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd. — based in Portland, Tennessee.
The two companies are partnering for a new investment that will add more than 10,000-square-feet to the Murray facility to make engine chains for major auto manufacturers. Daido Corp will relocate its automotive operations from Portland as part of the venture. The two companies expect the expansion to be complete by the end of 2022.
In a statement included in a news release from the governor's office Tuesday, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers welcomed the companies' announcement.
"We are very pleased to have this great news coming in what has proven to be a difficult time for us all," Rogers said. "iwis has certainly been a great company for Murray, and this joint venture with Daido Corp. will provide the Murray operation with much needed jobs. We look forward to welcoming Daido Corp. as our first Japanese-owned company to have a presence in Murray and will do everything in our power to help this joint venture to succeed."
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes also praised the project in a statement.
"Like most places in the country, Calloway County has suffered greatly in the pandemic. But we haven’t let that stop us from working with our local companies, the Cabinet for Economic Development and TVA to keep striving for success," Imes said. "These are good jobs for our people, and especially now the people need hope. I want to assure that we will continue our track record of success and make our community the very best it can be."
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved a 10-year incentive agreement for the project. That agreement can provide up to $370,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $2.7 million and annual performance targets the joint venture is expected to meet.
Those targets include creating and maintaining those 37 jobs across 10 years. The jobs must go to Kentucky residents, and they must be full-time positions. Those jobs must also pay an average wage of $26 an hour, including benefits.
For more information on the partnership, visit iwis-daido.com/en.