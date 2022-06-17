SPRINGIELD, IL — Comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his comedy show to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Friday, Aug. 19. Tickets will go on sale at the Illinois State Fair box office and online starting at 10 a.m. on June 23.
Noah hosts "The Daily Show" and has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials. He also reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list with his book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."
The fair will be held Aug. 11-21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Each day has a different theme, and there will be a different entertainer every evening.
According to Illinois State Fair manager Rebecca Clark, "This is one of our most diverse lineups in years with multiple music genres represented, a popular comedian and harness racing to kick it all off. We cannot wait to welcome fairgoers in August.”
To find out more information about the Illinois State Fair, visit their website here.
To view a list of scheduled entertainers and purchase tickets to their shows, visit the ticket-master website here.