MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Tuesday evening in McCracken County, another meeting was held at the Hendron-Freemont Fire Station so residents could rather for tornado relief updates.
An EF-2 tornado took a toll on the Freemont community last week, causing significant damage to homes.
Representatives from the regional Kentucky Emergency Management Office were at the meeting, as well as local representatives.
Several organizations were in Tuesday helping with cleanup and recovery efforts, including the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Association.
Meetings are being held each day at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station to exchange information with the public and see what needs to be done.
The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management is also available to help with debris cleanup and to connect folks with resources to help with recovery.