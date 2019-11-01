PADUCAH — Ice cream on a cold day might seem odd, but Dairy Queen is making donations for the more than 40 Chihuahuas rescued in McCracken County last week. Both Dairy Queen locations in Paducah will donate $1 of every blizzard sold Friday too the McCracken County Humane Society. Donna Hill is one of many people who enjoyed a cold treat on a cold day.
"I just love dogs, and I saw the pictures on TV with all the dogs. I just wanted to do my part, just a little bit, to help," Hill says.
Terry Vannerson runs the McCracken County Humane Society. She says a dollar might not seem like a big deal to most people, but it'll go a long way for the Chihuahuas.
"We get a portion of that to cover medical expenses and things like that. I'm real tickled," Vannerson says. "Even as long as they've been here, it's been a week and a half, it's still emotional. It still is hard for all of us to fathom that these animals are in the state that they're in."
Vannerson says every three Blizzards bought will be enough to feed two dogs at the humane society for the day.
"It comes from small little gestures to big gestures, and it is overwhelming," Vannerson says.
Hill is glad the money from her cold treat is making the lives of the animals in the shelter even sweeter.
"It means a lot to me, because I know every dog is precious to me, and I think they deserve as much as we can give them," Hill says.
Vannerson says the community has stepped up in a big way with donations recently.