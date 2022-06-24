PADUCAH — Lexington dance company, Movement Continuum, is performing their fifteen-person show, "Curated," at the Clemens Fine Arts Center on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
Executive and Artistic Director Kate Hadfield-Antonetti explained in an announcement released on Friday that the production is based on 13 pieces of internationally acclaimed artwork. She said, "From Vincent van Gogh to Frida Kahlo and Keith Haring, Curated gives life to the visual art that’s made an impact on our culture."
According to the release, this is the first time Movement Continuum has taken their show on the road for a state-tour. They were established in 2011 and are a registered nonprofit organization, self-described as "changing the landscape of dance in the state of Kentucky."
If you can't make the performance at the Clemens Fine Arts Center, don't worry! The production will be travelling to Erlanger and Maysville before heading back to Lexington.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and children. They can be purchased online here.
You can find out more about Movement Continuum, including their origin story, at their website here.