LEXINGTON, KY (March 1, 2020) — The DanceBlue fundraising event broke record tonight by raising more than two million dollars.
The twenty-four-hour marathon is the culmination of an entire year of fundraising for the gold matrix fund.
Those taking part in the event didn't sleep or sit for twenty-four hours for the kids who are fighting cancer.
In its fifteenth year, the DanceBlue fundraiser has helped raise money to support pediatric cancer research, staff at the clinic, and other things like gas cards and food vouchers for families.
For those attending, it was described as an inspiration to keep fighting.