PADUCAH— A life saving treatment gave one teenager her life back and allowed one local dance group to dance with the purpose of saving other lives.
Jade Cain had Radiation Necrosis which is the death of healthy tissue.
She was cured with a never-before-used treatment and now she has partnered with Dancin' Divas to raise money to help others get that treatment.
The theme of 5th annual Dancin Divas event was titled, "Bewitching Halloween Gala."
People showed up and showed out at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah Saturday night.
Whether they came out to watch, tap their shoes, or slide across the dance floor, people gave lots of support.
Dancin' Divas founder Kelly Davis has organized the event for the past five years, to make a difference.
"We wanted to do a little bit more for the community and and use our love of dance,"said Davis.
"So we selected Norton children's hospital based on the connection we have from one of our dance troupe member and her daughter."
Jade Cain suffered from abnormal clusters of veins and arteries in her brain.
She was cured but that cure lead to radiation necrosis, the swelling and dying of brain tissue.
Dr. Tom Yao from Norton's children hospital in Louisville, Ky worked with another doctor to come up with a never-before-used treatment.
The treatment is known as Intra-Arterial Infusion of Avastin. Yao said the term is just a fancy way of saying they infuse the medication through the arteries into the brain.
"What we did was use the method to break down the blood brain barrier first, and then directly infuse the medication into Jade's brain," Yao said . "Which allowed a much higher efficiency delivery of the medication."
The Dancin Divas event has occurred for the past five years, and this is the first year that Dr. Yao was able to attend.
He attended to have fun with everyone and deliver some news as well.
"Through Jade's fortitude and all of this support and financial support, we've been able to increase the number of patients that we were able to complete in the trial," Yao said . "And we actually have some clips of those who have been treated in that trial as well, which we will show today."
Yao was also there to surprise Jade with an award for all of her advocacy on radiation necrosis. Jade was called up to receive a Youth in Leadership.
"It's really something special especially to get from your doctor," Jade said.
Jade and Yao said they appreciate the community and all of their support with this cause.
The event raised over $16,250 Saturday night for Norton Children's Hospital.
If you would like to donate, visit the Norton Children's Hospital website and type "Dancin Divas" in the memo line.