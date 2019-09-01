Watch again

Paducah, KY-- Over the last 19 years, you may have seen some dancing outside of Kroger in Hannan Plaza.

It's Freddie Hicks or "Dancing Freddie" showing off his moves to raise money for Easterseals. Easterseals is a center that helps children and adults with disabilities. He supports Easterseals because of the impact on families across West Kentucky.

"Over the last 19 years they've become my friends," Hicks said. "I've seen their lives become better because of the programs that the Easterseals center offers. Because of the donations that people give. So that's brought me back every year."

The "Telethon of Stars" usually happens later on in the year. But this year Freddie is dealing with the heat. But he continues to keep dancing to raise money for a good cause.

Joyce Hart supports Freddie and donates every year. She drives a school bus for special needs kids and sees first hand how these donations help Easter Seals.

"They do so many things with the adult center," Hart said. "And of course the children of Easterseals and the Lily Pad, the little bitty ones. I just love to support Freddie and the telethon."

"Music has always just been second nature to me," Hicks said. "So this was just an easy way to attract attention."

Freddie hopes to keep dancing for many years to come.

This year, he will be dancing outside Kroger till September 14.