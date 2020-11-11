PADUCAH — For 20 years, Freddie Hicks — better known as "Dancing Freddie" — has twirled, dipped, two-stepped, and line danced to help special needs kids and adults in west Kentucky.
Hicks' joy of dancing has made such an impact. He has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Easterseals West Kentucky clients through the Lions Clubs/WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars. This year, he's at it again. And he’s set a new record, with donations nearing $20,000.
"Every year is special, but this year is special," Hicks said.
When the music starts, he can't help but move. If you're around him at the time, you can't help it either.
"I've danced all my life," Hicks said.
For the last 20 years, though, "Dancing Freddie" has used his enthusiasm and dancing skills to inspire you to donate to a very special cause: the Telethon of Stars and the smiling faces at Easterseals West Kentucky.
"Thousands of people have been helped by that Telethon," Hicks explained. "I've seen people recover from all different difficulties. I've seen people get out of wheelchairs. I've seen people who had speech problems and took therapy. Today, you would not know it. And I've seen all kinds of miracles through the Easterseals center."
It's a big year for Hicks, his 20th anniversary in front of the Kroger at Hannan Plaza in Paducah. You've seen him out dancing alone and with partners, including several on-air talent at WPSD. Amy Watsonm Johnette Worak, and I have all called Hicks a dance partner.
The pandemic made this year a little different. It just wasn't possible to dance hand in hand. Still, Hicks found a way.
"They're doing it all over the world," Hicks said of a new line dance he tried this year. "There's Jerusalem challenges. I mean, they do it to entertain people in nursing homes. The staff in hospitals."
"And once you start doing it and listen to the song, it almost becomes addictive. It's just so much fun. It's a great way to exercise," Hicks said. "Every year when I finish I'm thinking, is it over? Is it really over for another year because a year seems like a long time, but then it goes by so fast."
This year may be his last. You'd never know Hicks is 71 years old. He has more energy than most people half his age. All this dancing for days on end in all weather conditions is hard on a body, though.
"I don't want to give it up, because I love it, and I know that it helps people, and it's blessed my life," Hicks said. "But, I don't know when to sit down. I don't know when to rest."
It's strain that takes its toll, but is well worth the soles from plenty of pairs of dancing shoes.
"I always like it when somebody says 'Do you ever get tired, or do your feet ever hurt?' And I said, 15 minutes after I was out here on the first day," Hicks said with a laugh. "But if that were a factor about doing this, I would have stopped 20 years ago. I've had to learn to block it out. Of course I get tired and my feet hurt! So what? I'm here today, and I'm grateful to be here today."
Grateful, too, to have danced his way into Telethon history.
"I can't think of anything that I'd rather be involved with than the Telethon. I grew up with the Telethon. It's a treasure to Paducah," Hicks said.
Hicks aimed to raise $20,000 this year. That would be a record. As of Wednesday, he's raised more than $19,000, which is $7,000 better than his best year.
Hicks plans to dance Thursday, Friday and Saturday until noon. He'll also appear live on the Telethon of Stars.
This year, there will be no live audience, but you can watch the telethon special from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on WPSD Local 6. You can donate by texting TELETHON to 50155. You can also mail your donation to: Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.