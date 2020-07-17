BOONE COUNTY, KY — A Boone Circuit Court judge indicated Thursday night that he will side with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in his attempt to block Gov. Andy Beshear's past and future COVID-19-related emergency orders, according to the Courier Journal.
The Courier Journal says a copy of the order from Boone Circuit Judge Rick Brueggemann was not available Friday morning.
Additionally, Cameron said in a statement early Friday that the judge indicated he will sign an order requiring Beshear to "follow the legal process when taking executive action."
In a statement on twitter, Cameron writes:
"This ruling provides much-needed relief to Kentucky businesses that joined us in challenging the governor's notion that he has absolute power apart from the law," says Cameron. "This ruling does not hamper the ability of public health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of Kentuckians."
My statement regarding the hearing in Boone Circuit Court: pic.twitter.com/akjTZxIaGy— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 17, 2020
Cameron also says the specifics of the order and not yet known, but he is "confident that it will balance public health with the rights of Kentuckians."
The Courier Journal says Beshear spokesperson Crystal Staley told the paper Friday morning that the judge indicated "he would void all of the orders the governor had issued to keep us safe."
"We are awaiting a written order and will be ready to take further action," Staley continued. "The lives of many Kentuckians are on the line."
Earlier in July, the judge granted a statewide restraining order against some of Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders relating to crowd and class sizes at auto racetracks and day care centers, after several Northern Kentucky businesses filed a lawsuit against Beshear's administration arguing its COVID-19 orders were making it nearly impossible to stay open.
Then, on Wednesday, Cameron filed a motion in Boone Circuit Court that argued all of the Governor's COVID-19 executive orders were arbitrary and violate the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear posted a thread on his Twitter account explaining what all the attorney general will take away if the motion is granted by the judge.
"There is much more at risk than a headline might lead you to believe," Beshear says in his post. "Don't let anyone try and mislead you."
The attorney general isn't only threatening to void orders that keep us safe like masks, he's also threatening expanded workers compensation eligibility for workers ordered to quarantine due to exposure. This includes first responders, active military & grocery store workers.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020
Additionally, Gov. Beshear asked the Kentucky Supreme Court and other courts to uphold his emergency executive orders in the Boone County case and another related case involving agritourism businesses in Scott County.
Beshear declared he acted within his authority when requiring most Kentuckians to wear masks in public and asked the state Supreme Court to lift rulings that blocked his orders.
The Boone Circuit Court judge found that Beshear violated sections 27 and 28 of the Kentucky Constitution, which provide for a "strict separation of powers," according to the Courier Journal.
Additionally, the paper reports that the judge found Beshear violated section 39A, which requires a "written determination of a disaster area" by local emergency management agencies "before the governor can issue emergency orders, which he did not obtain."
The paper reports that attorneys with Cameron's office had subpoenaed Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts to testify about the number of unemployment claims filed in the state since the COVID-19 emergency began. The office also asked Roberts to testify about the effort to have officials testify about unemployment claims was not related at all to the issue at hand in court — the governor's COVID-19 executive orders.
In Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, he says eliminating those executive orders would cause the virus to spread and endanger more lives, and it would ultimately hurt the state's economy.
During the briefing, the Governor also announced 413 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 13 children under 5 years old, two of which are 2 months old.
This virus is serious. Now is not the time to lessen our response, or have people void our efforts. https://t.co/Aozu2IErFv— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 17, 2020
To date, the state has seen a total of 21,083. Beshear said Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 4.38%, noting that if that number reaches 5%, that will be cause for concern.