GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Deputy dashcam video released Monday shows a car chase that the Graves County Sheriff's Office says led to a woman's arrest on charges of drug trafficking and other offenses.
A Graves County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies responded to the report of a fight on U.S. 45 south in the Pryorsburg area. A deputy was on the way to the scene when the release says he saw a car that was reportedly being driven by someone involved in the fight.
The release says the deputy followed the car, which turned right at the location of Dairyman Supply Company on U.S. 45 before speeding through several fields and across several fields. The car went into recently harvested soybean fields behind Progress Rail Services, which is on Ingersoll Rand Road, and drove through a fence. Then, the sheriff's office says the driver dumped out of the moving car and ran, leaving three passengers inside the car.
The car continued for about 50 yards before it stopped. The sheriff's office released dashcam video showing the deputy pursue the car through fields.
The sheriff's office says investigators found a purse outside the car that contained several small bags of methamphetamine, digital scales and new and used syringes. The release says that purse belongs to 29-year-old Sabrina Weeks, who is the suspected driver.
The release says a couple of hours after the chase, another deputy saw Weeks in a field near the county landfill. The deputy chased Weeks for about 50 yards before the sheriff's office says she was apprehended in a creek.
Weeks is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, as well as methamphetamine trafficking, fleeing or evading law enforcement in a vehicle and on foot, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief.
Weeks was jailed in the Graves County Jail.
The three passengers were detained after the car chase, but the sheriff's office says they were later released from custody.