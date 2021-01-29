Friday’s all-new "Dateline NBC" at 8 p.m. CT reveals new details on the massive nationwide manhunt to capture Lois Riess. Dubbed "the killer grandma," Riess murdered her husband in Minnesota before fleeing to Florida.
In Florida, Riess killed and stole the identity of Pam Hutchinson, a woman she had just met.
Out on the beach, it was a day made for flip-flops. Bright sun on white sand, sparkling water as far as the eye could see. But a few blocks away, darkness of the worst kind had descended on a high-rise timeshare. Unit 404 had become a crime scene. A woman had been murdered. A visitor.
“It just, like, why? What, what drove this person to do this?” said Tarus Woelk, Hutchinson’s cousin.
“Everyone kind of looked to their left and looked to their right and said, ‘Gow could this happen right here?’” said Jaclyn Bevis with WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida.
The two-hour "Dateline" features the first sit-down interview with Bernie Mathis, who Riess befriended in Texas just days after killing Hutchinson. Mathis tells NBC News' Dennis Murphy that she was unaware that Riess was on the run for double murder when they met, explaining, "We hit it off like we were going to be best friends."
After learning of Riess’ arrest and the eerie similarities of how Riess had also befriended Hutchinson just days earlier, Mathis explained, "My heart just went in my throat ... I just really dodged a bullet."