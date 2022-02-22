RICHMOND, KY — The daughter of a former state lawmaker was killed by an armed intruder at his home in Richmond, Kentucky, early Tuesday morning. The former Kentucky representative, C. Wesley Morgan, was injured in the shooting as well.
Kentucky State Police investigators say an armed suspect entered Morgan's home just before 4:30 a.m., and shot and killed a woman inside. Morgan and the intruder exchanged gunfire, KSP says, and Morgan was injured. The former state representative was treated at University of Kentucky Hospital and later released.
Troopers say the intruder fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.
State police did not name Morgan or his daughter in the agency's initial news release, but a KSP Post 7 sergeant confirmed to the Richmond Register newspaper that the shooting happened in the former legislator's home.
Morgan confirmed to another paper, the Lexington Herald Leader, that his 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Morgan, was killed in the shooting. The Herald Leader reports that Morgan told the newspaper he and his wife were "shot up" in the incident.
Jordan Morgan was an attorney who worked on political campaigns, including Matt Bevin's 2015 gubernatorial campaign. She also worked in the governor's office for a time during the Bevin Administration.
A friend of Jordan's told Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV she was a "promising young attorney" and a "vivacious and engaging young woman who had a lot to offer."
"It is absolutely heartbreaking that her life would be cut so short in such a tragic way," the friend said.
KSP asks anyone with information relevant to its investigation into the shooting to call 859-623-2404.