MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— The former Barbecue on the River executive director will be back in court on July 16.
David Boggs is accused of stealing at least $24,955 from Barbecue on the River. He disappeared in November 2018 and was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina in May 2020.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Boggs was blackmailed out of thousands of dollars in a social media scam. Boggs allegedly wrote checks to himself from the Barbecue on the River operating fund for about six weeks to pay the blackmailer, but ultimately ended up paying the scammer more money than he took from the nonprofit.
His bond has been set at $50,000. Due to his status as a flight risk, Boggs' bond will remain the same.