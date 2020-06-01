PADUCAH — Davis Boggs, former executive director of Barbecue on the River, has had an appearance in a South Carolina court and has waived extradition.
Boggs was found and arrested Thursday near Columbia South Carolina and is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from the nonprofit.
The Lexington County Public Defender's office in South Carolina, where Boggs is currently being jailed, says he had to appear in front of a judge to be approved, or denied, a public defender before finalizing his extradition back to Kentucky.
Police department executive assistant Robin Newberry told Local 6 she doesn't know if Paducah Police officers will go get Boggs or if the department will use a prisoner transport company that they frequently use.
More updates will be given as they become available.