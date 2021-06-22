MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– David Knight, the McCracken County Jailer, will be seeking a second term.
In his first tenure, Knight has established 4 programs focused on welding, deckhand school, HVAC, and intro to electrician courses. The programs aim to lower recidivism rates, and came at no cost to tax payers.
"I have consistently operated below the Jails allotted budget saving tax payers over 1 million dollars. I have also worked with the fiscal court to gain higher wages for jail staff. I believe that higher wages helps retain quality employees which intern makes our community safer," Knight said in a press release. "It has been a honor serving the citizens of McCracken County and it would be a honor to continue to do so."