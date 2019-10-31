MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Former Paducah Tilghman cheer coach David Wade pleaded not guilty during a circuit court appearance on Thursday.
Wade was arrested back in September after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video of a man to 19 student cheerleaders through a group chat.
Wade is being charged with tampering with evidence because detectives say he tried to get the cheerleaders to delete the message.
This after he had already deleted it from his phone and allegedly tried to hide his phone.
Wade eventually admitted to investigators to sending the video, but says he did not mean to send it to the group.
His next court appearance is set for Wednesday, December 18.