PADUCAH — David Wade has resigned as the head cheerleading coach for Paducah Tilghman High School.
He put in his resignation Wednesday morning. The resignation followed an administrative meeting with school superintendent Dr. Don Shively.
The resignation went into effect immediately.
Wade was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a group of cheerleaders.
On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
Wade's next preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.