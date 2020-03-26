KENTON, TN — Restaurants and businesses are getting creative as social distancing becomes the new normal. Dawkins C-store in Kenton, Tennessee, built a drive-thru this week.
Convenience store owner B.J. Dawkins said the four-day project is important for their prevention measures.
"We're now putting in a drive-thru to help with the situation that's going on in our country right now as well," said Dawkins.
People piled in Thursday afternoon for lunch, ordering from the Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Baskin Robbins and Shakers Pizza inside the store.
Dawkins said the number of people who come into the store for lunch is just one reason to add the drive-thru now.
Customer Ben Turner is excited.
"I feel like it's going to be more convenient for sure. I feel like more people are going to use it," said Dawkins. "I feel like it's going to be pretty nice."
The drive-thru will help the business continue enforcing social distancing, all while giving the community another way to get the items that they need.
"This is one thing that I can add to my business, to hope, to streamline that," said Dawkins. "To help with the community as well."
Dawkins said anything in the store can be purchased through the drive-thru. The owner urges everyone to call in their orders.
They will have packed up your items and have it ready for you to pick up.
The drive-thru opens at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Dawkins C-Store is located at 310 North Poplar St. in Kenton, Tennessee. They also have curbside delivery available.
Online menus are not available at the moment. If you would like to place your order, call 731-749-0660.