According to WKDZ, the death toll in Dawson Springs from Friday night's tornado is up to 13 after two more were confirmed Sunday. There are more than 100 people still unaccounted for.
“I’ve got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean gone. My dad’s hometown — half of it isn’t standing,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of Dawson Springs on Sunday.
Gov. Beshear added Hopkins County is one of four counties in Kentucky to experience deaths in the double-digits.
Dawson Springs High School on Eli Street is being used as a resource point for people to bring supplies as well as a shelter and feeding service, according to WKDZ.
Pennyrile Forest State Park and Lake Barkley State Resort Park are offering housing to tornado survivors from Dawson Springs, and other communities in western Kentucky.