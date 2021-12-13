(WLWT) — In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's hometown, entire neighborhoods are flattened after Friday's storms. Survivors returned Monday to gather what they can.
That includes the Blades family.
Amanda Blades and her husband, Thomas Blades, were picking through and salvaging anything possible from what's left from their home.
The family says the walls exploded before they could get to safety. Amanda was thrown to the back yard with her three kids, and Thomas was pinned inside. Somehow they all survived, despite the injuries to her face.
"I got stitches. I had a two-by-four stuck to me," Amanda says. The piece of wood struck her head.
"We were in the waiting room 12 hours. I was pulling nails out of my hair. We were pulling splinters out of my head," she says.
There were reports of deaths in the neighborhood where the family lived, and some houses were completely gone.