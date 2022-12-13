DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — Dawson Springs was hit hard during last December's tornado outbreak. Much of the town was leveled, and 17 people died.
On Tuesday, Casey's General Stores and Gatorade donated $100,000 to Independence Bank's House of Hope project. The money will help rebuild the town's baseball and softball fields.
Local leaders and community members received the check earlier Tuesday.
The baseball and softball fields are expected to be completed in March of 2023. The whole project is expected to be complete in May. The goal is to give local youth a place to play sports again.
"A lot of our kids are still living in campers. A lot of our kids still don't have a vehicle — that got tore up. And they need their park. They need a sense of normalcy. And today was the first day in starting that step," said event organizer Tammy Workman.
The baseball field rebuild is part of a larger Sports and Community Complex campaign led by the Independence Bank Foundation.