DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — President Joe Biden was in west Kentucky Wednesday to see firsthand the devastation from Friday night’s deadly storms. In the afternoon, he toured the Dawson Springs area and spoke with residents in one is the hardest hit areas.
People affected by the storm say they appreciate the president’s visit, and they hope he delivers on his message to send help.
However, many barely paused from their cleanup efforts to even try and get a glimpse of the president. People told us the priority Wednesday is salvaging belongings before more rain and colder temperatures move in.
Dawson Springs resident David Hyde says he has insurance and will rebuild. But he says so many others don’t. He says the community needs long-term help to survive from every resource possible.
“The fear is now, after the initial outpouring is over, — this is going to take a long time, this is going to take years to come back from — so we are saying don’t forget us in the next few months. It’s cold, and a lot of people have no homes. There’s hundreds of people that are completely homeless,” said Hyde.
Others, like Tina Edwards, agree.
“We need a lot of help. We really need a lot of help, because I don’t think Dawson Springs will recover from this,” said Edwards. “We need funding, we need money to try to rebuild, and I’m hopeful he can step up and try to make that happen.”
In the meantime, people in Dawson Springs say they are thankful for people from communities near and far reaching out to help.
While in Dawson Springs, Biden announced that the federal government will cover "100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," Biden said.
"And it includes debris removal, cost of overtime and law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter, and that will get you through," the president said.
