PADUCAH -- Governor Andy Beshear's phase one plan will begin on May 11, reopening some businesses during this pandemic.
The plan does not include day cares.
In Thursday's briefing, the governor said it's too dangerous to reopen day cares right now.
He said reopening day cares would contradict being healthy at work, but as businesses reopen, parents are forced to choose between work or their children
Jackie Hicks and her husband Ronnie own Hopes and Dreams Child Development Center in Paducah.
"I pray to God that he keeps us going and that this doesn't cause us to close," said Jackie.
It is hard for her to see empty coat hooks, chairs, and spaces everyday.
They have been closed since March 20.
"I told my staff a couple four days ago, that's what I miss most, is their hugs, it's hard to come in and it be silent," said Jackie.
Some non-essential businesses like dog grooming will soon open
Kayla Farwell is a dog groomer, allowed back to work on May 11.
"I don't really have much of a plan," said Farwell.
She is also a mom to 3-year-old Gavin.
"We were just waiting on to see what day care was going to do, because it is a little harder to find a babysitter, especially one that you trust," said Farwell.
Gavin loves his Dino trucks and his friends, but since Hopes and Dreams is still closed, he cannot play with either.
As parents plan ahead, the day care owners said people will have to help each other.
"I'm thinking that they're going to have to rely a lot on family if they have that," said Ronnie.
"Reach out, ask for help, don't sit inside," said Jackie.
As the pandemic continues, they will continue to have faith that everything works out.
"I'm ready for all this to be over," said Jackie.
The owners said they are using their own money and some government assistance to keep the place going.
They have also received helpful donations from parents.
They should be fine for now, but they do not know how long it will keep them going.