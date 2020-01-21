Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway, was put in recess Tuesday afternoon.
Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Lawmakers on the Senate floor Tuesday debated the rules to be established throughout day one of the trial.
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said the articles of impeachment against the president are ridiculous.
"They're not here to steal one election. They're here to steal two elections. It's buried in the small print of their ridiculous articles of impeachment," said Cipollone. "They want to remove President Trump from the ballot. They won't tell you that. They don't have the guts to say it directly, but that's exactly what they're here to do."
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California said the trial is necessary to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
"Not a single president has categorically refused to cooperate with an impeachment investigation," said Lofgren. "Not a single president has issued a blanket direction to his administration to produce no documents, no witnesses. These are the precedents that the Senate must rely on."
There were several changes on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will now allow evidence into the trial automatically, unless there is an objection.
Before the change, a vote was needed to admit any evidence, a controversial issue heading into the trial.
That is just one of several changes to the trial proceedings announced by McConnell on Tuesday. Another new rule allows each side 24 hours over three days to make opening arguments.
The Kentucky Republican initially proposed two, 12-hour sessions for each side.
Republican senators came away with a win at the start of the trial. They voted to table an amendment put forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Schumer wanted to subpoena the white house for documents on Ukraine, but the senate republicans blocked the amendment with a 53-47 vote, along party lines.
The minority leader announced three amendments on Tuesday to subpoena the State Department, White House, and its budget office.
Leading up to that vote, White House defense lawyers Patrick Philbin accused democrats of not being ready to present their case.
"After saying for weeks that they had overwhelming evidence to support their case, the first thing that the house managers have done upon arriving finally in this chamber after waiting for 33 days is to say, 'Well actually, we need more evidence,'" said Philbin.
Lead House Manager and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California disagreed.
"Mr. Philbin says that the house isn't ready to present our case. Of course that's not something you heard from any of the managers. We are ready," said Schiff.
Opening arguments are expected to begin on Wednesday.
Schumer is expected to file additional amendments to subpoena others in the Trump administration.
Those will likely be voted down as well.