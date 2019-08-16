SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Managers at the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois are proposing recreation fee changes and they want your input.
One of the biggest changes would be a day-use fee of $5 per vehicle for the following areas of the forest:
- Garden of the Gods Recreation Area – Observation trail
- Pounds Hollow Recreation Area – Swimming beach
- Johnson Creek Recreation Area – Boat launch
- Pomona Boat Launch on Cedar Lake
- Little Grand Canyon Trailhead
- Bell Smith Springs Interpretive Site
Money raised from that fee would be used to maintain and improve those sites.
An annual pass is also being considered that would grant users year-round use of recreation facilities at the day-use sites. The proposed annual pass is $30.
Managers are also wanting to increase the price for campsites with electrical hookups at the Pine Ridge Campground from $10 a night to $15. Non-electrical campsites will remain at $10 per night.
Comments will be taken on the proposed fees until December 6, 2019. To send in your comments email mailroom_r9_shawnee@fs.fed.us with the subject line “Recreation Fee Proposal" or mail them to Shawnee National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 50 Highway 145 S, Harrisburg, IL 62946.
You can learn more about the proposed fees by clicking here.