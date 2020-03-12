PADUCAH — Multiple school districts on Thursday announced plans to cancel upcoming classes, following a recommendation made by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.
Daycare directors are discussing what it means for the children they care for, and what they'll do if things go sideways.
Easterseals West Kentucky Child Development knows that daycare centers are no stranger to germs.
Around lunchtime on Thursday, the children there were chowing down on their pineapples and beans.
Director of Development and Marketing Kyle Rodgers said the children wash their hands after all activities.
"We are asking people to sneeze into their elbow, cough into their elbow, anything to prevent from spreading those germs," said Rodgers.
Rodgers said they are gearing up for whatever comes their way.
"That's not an option of closing. When we get to that, to that phase, problem, then it will be something that we discuss," said Rodgers. "But right now we are just keeping in contact with McCracken County Schools, Paducah City Schools. That way, we know what to do with or school age children."
Easterseals West Kentucky has limited entry to the daycare, suspending the college internship program until everything calms down.
Kiddie Kottage in Paducah is taking a similar approach, just 15 minutes away.
Owner LeAnn Ervin said parents are very concerned about the coronavirus.
"The parents I think are more worried about us closing than they are the kids actually catching the virus," said Erwin.
Both daycare facilities said they are already following guidelines to keep everything extra clean.
Neither daycare plans on closing as of Thursday, and they will continue to contact parents.
"I tell them as long as we have staff, then we will continue to stay open," said Erwin.
They will continue to keep you in the loop about your kids' safety.
In the face of city and county school closures, Easterseals Child Development said it will put the kids first, but if they will take in more kids if they can.
Kiddie Kottage said it will also be able to take in children.
