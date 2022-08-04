We’ve got big news for fans of NBC's "Days of Our Lives."
Sands are going to continue falling through the famed hourglass, but in a new home.
NBC has announced that the long-running daytime drama will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service, starting Sept. 12.
The series has aired more than 14,000 episodes on NBC, stretching back to its premiere on November 8th of 1965.
The network says the show's move to the streaming service is being made to better reflect how viewers are watching the show.
"Days of Our Lives" has already been streaming on Peacock, the day after it's aired on NBC.
But, beginning on Sept. 12, Peacock will be the new home for "Days", with new episodes each weekday.
With "Days of Our Lives" leaving NBC's air, that leaves a programming gap that'll be filled by a daily, live, hour long newscast, "NBC News Daily".
Kate snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford will share hosting duties for the newscast. It will be live in most markets with opportunities for local news updates in each half hour of the show.