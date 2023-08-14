PADUCAH — The Interstate 24 exit 3 eastbound entry ramp and the interchange with Kentucky 305 in Paducah will be closed for several hours on Wednesday as paving work continues on KY 305.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday so a crew can perform diamond grinding along the concrete portions of the ramp where it connects to KY 305/Cairo Road.
Drivers on Cairo Road at exit 3 can self-detour by taking Olivet Church Road to U.S. 60 east to connect with I-24 eastbound at the Paducah exit 4 interchange.
KYTC District 1 also says the contractor on this project is continuing work along Cairo Road at the east end of the work zone that requires a traffic shift near the Pocket's convenience store. Intermittent traffic shifts are expected to continue for about the next week for diamond grinding along the project area. That work won't impact traffic on I-24. Traffic control is set up in the work zone, and the cabinet asks drivers to exercise caution for their safety and the safety of workers.
The contractor aims to have all the pavement work at this site finished by Aug. 31, KYTC says.