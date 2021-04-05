McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you drive on North Friendship Road, you may need to find a new route for Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it plans to close a section of KY 1286/Friendship Road in McCracken County starting Monday, April 5, at 8 a.m.
The road will be closed near the Buckner Lane intersection at mile marker 5.4 to allow crews to replace a cross drain.
This is just north of U.S. 62/ Blandville Road between the St. Thomas Moore parking lot rear entrance and Buckner Lane.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour and drivers should use an alternate route.