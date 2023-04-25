WICKLIFFE, KY — The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge connecting Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
During the closure, crews will perform navigation light work and other maintenance.
KYTC says the detour around the bridge closure in southern Illinois is about 50 miles long via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge connecting Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois.
"In addition to U.S. 51, the bridge also carries U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372," the cabinet notes in a news release set Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge, which is at navigation mile point 980.4 of the Ohio River, carries about 5,500 vehicles each day. KYTC says about 35 percent of those are commercial trucks.