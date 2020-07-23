BALLARD-CARLISLE COUNTIES, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a section of U.S. 62 will be closed Thursday at Lovelaceville near the Ballard-Carlisle County Line.
U.S. 62 will be closed to all traffic at the 1 mile marker in Ballard County to allow placement of a 32 inch cross drain under the roadway. KYTC says this is part of an ongoing drainage work along this section of U.S. 62 between the county line and Lovelaceville.
The work zone will be closed to all traffic near the Mill Street intersection starting around 8 a.m. Thursday and is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. KYTC says the completion of this work in dependent on the weather.
Additionally, KYTC says there will be no marked detour, however, drivers can self-detour on KY 1820/County Line Road and/or KY 121 and KY 296 through Wickliffe. Trucks should follow an approved state route.
KYTC says message boards have been placed near the planned closure point at warn drivers. If you normally drive this section of U.S. 62, you should allow more travel time.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.