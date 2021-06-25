MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– The KYTC are planning daytime closures along a section of KY 1949/Wadesboro Road in Marshall County to start on Monday, June 28.
The KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew and engineers will be making emergency repairs to Smith Creek Bridge.
This week the Smith Creek Bridge posted a 3-ton load limit after an inspection indicated deterioration to the bridge.
The Smith Creek Bridge is along KY 1949 approximately 1/2 mile north of the KY 3526/Tom Lane Road intersection.
The construction will close the bridge from 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m each day. The bridge will be open to traffic overnight, but will continue with the 3-ton load limit. This load limit restricts the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a pickup truck or SUV.
The road work is expected to take a week to complete.