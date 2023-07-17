CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A daytime work zone lane restriction along Kentucky 121 in Calloway County started Monday, July 17, and will end Tuesday, July 18.
The lane restriction will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.
The work zone is at mile marker 5.284 on KY 121 which is between KY 444/Dunbar Road, and KY 280/Speaker Trail.
The work zone is to allow a contractor, with KYTC District 1, to use a Geotech drill to collect subsurface soil samples near the Blood River Bridge. The samples gained from the drilling will be used to help design a new bridge for the site.
Drivers are instructed to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow, as well as be aware that delays are possible due to equipment being moved.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.