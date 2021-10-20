CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC plans to create a work zone lane restriction on Kentucky Route 91 at the northwest edge of Marion in Crittenden County starting Thursday.
The daytime lane restrictions at KY 91 mile point 0.678 will allow for initial prep work for a the construction of a roadway diversion in preparation for the future construction of a new Crooked Creek Bridge.
The work zone will be along KY 91 at the Marion City Limits, just over 1/2 a mile north of the U.S. 60/Main Street intersection.
According to the KYTC, the contractor anticipates the construction of a diversion to a temporary bridge could take two months or more to complete.
Construction of the new Crooked Creek Bridge will begin sometime next spring.
Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic during daylight hours.
Scott & Murphy, Inc, is the prime contractor on the $940,938 bridge replacement project. The target date for completion on the new Crooked Creek Bridge is May 1, 2022.