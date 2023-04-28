GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A daytime lane restriction for Interstate 69 in Graves County is expected to continue through the week of May 1 to allow for further work on Panther Creek Bridge and overflow structures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The lane restriction at mile point 31.5 will affect the southbound lanes and is expected to apply during from hours of 8:30 a.m. to nearly 3 p.m. every day, KYTC says.
Initially, southbound traffic will be moved to the left or passing lane in the work zone, but that may change as the work progresses, KYTC explains in a Friday news release.
For the crew to complete additional preparations, the southbound work zone has been extended.
In a few weeks, the crew will return to the same area of I-69 to finish installing composite fiber wrap material on the bridge beams to make them stronger. That's expected to be finished within the next few weeks, the news release says.
Crews are working on the installation process with the University of Kentucky Transportation Research Center.