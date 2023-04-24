GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A daytime lane restriction began Monday along a section of southbound Interstate 69 in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on the substructure of the Panther Creek Bridge, and the work is expected to take about three days to complete.
The work zone is at mile point 31.5. KYTC says traffic is being directed to the right hand or driving lane. The work zone is expected to be in place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. each day through Wednesday. Some travel delays are possible while workers are moving and placing equipment.
KYTC says the University of Kentucky Transportation Research Center is helping the KYTC District 1 bridge crew install composite fiber wrap material on bridge beams to help reinforce and protect the structure.
The cabinet says it will try to provide timely notice if the work is completed sooner than expected.