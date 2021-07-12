LEDBETTER, KY– The KYTC is planning to limit traffic to one lane in each direction on the U.S 60 Tennessee River Bridge in Ledbetter.
Beginning Tuesday, a daytime work zone will be established to allow an inspection of the bridge structure. Both directions of traffic will move to the passing lanes.
The work zone will limit traffic to one lane from 7 a.m to 3 p.m through Friday, July 16.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every 2 years with long-span lake and river bridges getting an additional walk-through inspection annually. KYTC is responsible for these inspections