PADUCAH — A lane restriction is planned for westbound traffic on Park Avenue from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crew will be working at mile point 12.3 — about a mile west of Noble Park and immediately west of the Metcalf Lane intersection — to install a new curb line and entrances for a convenience store.
All westbound traffic will be moved to the left lane in this area.
Drivers should be on the lookout for merging traffic and slow-moving equipment in the work zone.