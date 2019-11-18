SMITHLAND, KY -- There will be daytime lane restrictions on the U.S. 60 Cumberland Rive Bridge at Smithland on Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane restrictions will start at 8:30 a.m. and should be done by 6 p.m.
Crews will be removing protective metals plates from the bridge deck. Drivers should be prepared for minor delays.
A new lab test result indicated the concrete had met strength requirements to allow the bridge to return to normal traffic flow.
It will likely take a week or two to revise the bridge load limit back to 80,000 pounds.
The bridge has been closed nightly since the beginning of the month. Crews have been working to complete a beam repair project.