BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a daytime work zone lane restriction is planned for the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The lane restriction is for crews to continue to repair navigation lights along the bridge structure, according to KYTC. You can expect the lane restriction to be in place starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
KYTC is asking you to drive with caution when you see equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel on the roadway.
KYTC also says there shouldn't be many delays in traffic as the work zone is short in length. Local 6 will keep you updated if the work is completed earlier than expected.
KYTC says the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is a north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as a critical east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62.