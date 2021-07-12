A contractor for the KYTC will begin daytime lane restrictions on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge starting Monday, July 12.
The work zone on I-24 at the 29.24 mile marker is to allow an inspection of the bridge. The inspection crew will work from 8 a.m until 4 p.m each weekday, and the work zone is expected to last until July 21.
Lanes will be closed per the following work schedule:
- July 12 & July 13 – I-24 Eastbound traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane
- July 14 & July 15 – I-24 Eastbound traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane
- July 16 – I-24 Westbound traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane
- July 19 – I-24 Westbound traffic moved to the left hand or passing lane
- July 20 & July 21 –I-24 Westbound traffic moved to the right-hand or driving lane
The Tennessee River Bridge is located at the Marshall-Livingston County Line, between U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31.
Drivers should use caution around the work zone, and pay attention to signage at the bridge for traffic updates.