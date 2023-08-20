PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is planning to close the Interstate 24 eastbound exit ramp at the Interstate 24/KY 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange starting at 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, August 21.
The closure is to allow diamond grinding along the concrete portions of the ramp where it connects to KY 305/Cairo Road.
Due to equipment issues, the contractor working on this project was unable to complete the project on Friday, August 18.
However, the contractor is now optimistic the remaining work can be completed Monday morning.
Drivers and truckers on I-24 who seek to reach KY 305/Cairo Road at Exit 3 during the eastbound exit ramp closure may self-detour via I-24 Paducah exit 4, and then take U.S. 60 west to KY 998/Olivet Church Road north to reach KY 305 and businesses at the exit 3 interchange.
All work on the westbound exit ramp was completed Thursday, as scheduled.
Drivers traveling KY 305/Cairo Road are advised to use caution due to ongoing work near the ramp connecting points and along KY 305 through the interchange.
The contractor is continuing work along KY 305/Cairo Road at the east end of the work zone which requires a traffic shift near the Pockets Convenience Store.
KYTC District 1 expects additional intermittent traffic shifts for finish work along the project area will continue until sometime next week.
There is no impact on traffic on the main line of I-24.
The traffic control in this work zone is set up to assure the safety of workers, the safety of the driving public, and maintain access to businesses around the I-24 Paducah exit 3 Interchange.
The target completion date for all pavement work at exit 3 is August 31.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.