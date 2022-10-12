PADUCAH — Alben Barkley Drive will be restricted between I-24 Exit 7 and the Lone Oak Road/Hanan Plaza intersection on October 17 and 18, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Wednesday release, the restriction will be in place from about 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday while crews work on base repairs between Minerva Place and Hilldale Road.
The cabinet says drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternate flow and cautions that delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The cabinet is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes to avoid traffic delays, as this section sees nearly 10,000 drivers each day. However, access to side streets could be limited at times.