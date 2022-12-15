WASHINGTON — The Drug Enforcement Administration served an order to show cause on Truepill, a retail pharmacy alleged to have wrongfully filled thousands of prescriptions for stimulants used in the treatment of ADHD, according to a DEA release.
The order is an administrative action to determine whether a DEA Certificate of Registration, which allows medical practitioners to dispense controlled substances, should be revoked.
Truepill was the pharmacy for telehealth companies, including Cerebral, that marketed ADHD treatments using online advertisements and social media. Cerebral arranged prescriptions for ADHD treatments through a telehealth visit and for Truepill to fill those prescriptions.
“DEA will relentlessly pursue companies and pharmacies that seek to profit from unlawfully dispensing powerful and addictive controlled substances at the expense of the safety and health of the American people,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Between September 2020 and September 2022, Truepill filled more than 72,000 controlled substance prescriptions, 60% of which were for stimulants, including generic forms of Adderall, according to the release.
Truepill reportedly dispensed controlled substances for prescriptions that were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose in some instances. An investigation into Truepill’s operations revealed the pharmacy filled prescriptions that were unlawful by exceeding the 90-day supply limits and/or written by prescribers who did not possess the proper state licensing.
Until a determination is made, this order does not affect Truepill's ability to distribute controlled substances.