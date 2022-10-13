Rainbow Fentanyl

Rainbow fentanyl comes in bright colors and can be used in the form of pills or powder that contain illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, making them extremely addictive and potentially deadly if someone overdoses while trying to achieve a high off of the drugs.

 Drug Enforcement Administration

NEW YORK, NY — The Drug Enforcement Agency has seized more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and fentanyl pills in New York, they announced Wednesday, and two people have been charged in relation to the incident. 

According to the DEA, they seized about 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, 20 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, and multiple weapons in the raid. 

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram explained “Every day, DEA sees Americans of all ages, including young adults and even middle and high school-aged teens, being poisoned by fentanyl in fake pills and powder."

In a statement included in the release, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan  said fentanyl can be sold as a powder, in bright colors, in soft pastels, or disguised as prescription medication. Regardless of how it's purchased, the DEA says it can be deadly. 

According to the release, cartels are mass-producing fake pills such as Oxycontin, Hydrocodone, Percocet, Xanax, and Adderall. Just one of these fake pills can be deadly. They're also hiding fentanyl in other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, further amplifying the dangers of addiction, the DEA says. 

The DEA is highly encouraging open, honest communications with family members - especially young people- about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills. They say you shouldn't ever take a pill that wasn't prescribed to you by your doctor, even if it's from a friend. 

Rainbow fentanyl and fake pills have been found in our area, and local officials have warned about the dangers over fentanyl overdose. For more information about fake pills and the dangers of Fentanyl, visit the DEA's website. 