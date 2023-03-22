ORLANDO, FL (WESH) — It's called the deadliest drug threat in the country. Now, the DEA is warning Americans. Nicknamed the zombie drug, xylazine has already shown up in Florida.
The Drug Enforcement Administration warns that fentanyl, which was once considered the "deadliest drug threat in the U.S." is being mixed with xylazine, and the DEA says the combination is "even deadlier."
The potent sedative has a couple of street names: “tranq” and the most telling, “the zombie drug.” It earned these because of its use on large animals by veterinarians.
Dr. Todd Husty, the medical director for Seminole County, Florida, has this to say about the use of xylazine: "So think about it. A 1,000-pound animal, a 500-pound animal that you put to sleep with this stuff — what's it going to do to a 150-pound animal? Wow, put them too far to sleep."
Since xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan cannot reverse a xylazine overdose.
Husty says the drug’s initial effects aren’t the only thing to worry about.
“It can cause your skin to break out in sores,” he says. The drug is capable of causing skin to rot to the point of requiring amputation, according to Husty.
He explains it as follows: “It can cause a complete decrease of blood supply to that area. You don't get blood supply, that tissue is going to die.”
Drug dealers combine the two drugs because it costs less and requires less testing, Husty says.