PADUCAH — The deadline to sign up for Sprocket and Codefi's code lab training is coming up.
Sprocket says adults 18 years of age and older in Western Kentucky have until March 21 to sign up for a part-time and after hours training course that will teach the front and back ends of web development skills
The company says software development is, and is projected to continue to be, one of the fastest growing and highest paid occupations in the world. The skills learned are incredibly accessible and widely applicable in nearly every industry. And a four-year degree is not required to do this work.
Classes begin April 19 in Paducah.
This class is made available thanks to a sponsored partnership between Sprocket, the city of Paducah, the McCracken County Fiscal Court, the McCracken County Public Library, and Codefi.
Click here to apply for the front-end web development course.