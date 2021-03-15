Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...Golconda... Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...Cairo. .River levels along the Ohio River continue to gradually fall, dropping below flood stage this week. For the Ohio River...including J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until this afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by early this afternoon. &&