PADUCAH — Tuesday is the deadline for World War II veterans to sign up for Honor Flight Bluegrass' only trip schedule to Washington D.C. this year. If you are a veteran, or you know of one who wants to go, sign up now!
The trip is set for Oct. 20, 2021. Honor Flight Bluegrass originally planned for two trips this year, but settled for one due to COVID-19 concerns. Both trips in 2020 were canceled for the same reason.
Honor Flight Bluegrass board chairman Jeff Thoke says sadly, it will be too late for some veterans to go.
"We know of 35 who were scheduled to fly in 2020 who passed away," Thoke told me. "How sad is that? So, that's why we're making every effort we can to fly this year."
Thoke adds that the organization is taking every safety precaution and doing everything possible to make this a go for our WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans.
If you know of a WWII Veteran that has not been on a flight, click here to sign up, or call toll free at 1-888-998-1941. The deadline is Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021.
The mission of Honor Flight Bluegrass is to fly WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to Washington D.C. to see their Memorials, all expenses paid.