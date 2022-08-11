ATLANTA — Small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations affected by the December 10 tornado may be eligible for federal working capital loans, but the deadline to apply for them is coming up soon.
According to a Thursday release from the U.S. Small Business Administration, these federal Economic Injury Disaster loans are available even if the business in question did not suffer physical damage.
They say the loan amounts can be as high as $2 million, with interest rates of 2.83% for small businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations. To date, they say they've approved 508 disaster home and business loans totaling $53,514,900.
The SBA determines an organization's eligibility based on several factors, including:
- Size of the applicant organization
- Type of activity
- Organization's financial resources
The terms of the loan will vary from business to business, and according to the SBA, are based on each applicant's financial condition.
The SBA says the loans are not meant to replace lost sales or profits. However, they may be used to pay certain debts.
The deadline to apply for one of these loans is September 12.
To apply online or get more information, visit their website here.
Alternatively, you may call the SBA Customer Service center or send an email to receive forms. You may also print the forms, fill them out by hand, and mail them to the SBA.